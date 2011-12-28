Seismic Retrofit of San Marcos Road Bridge Scheduled to Begin Thursday

Structure at Maria Ygnacia Creek will be reinforced to withstand stronger earthquakes

Santa Barbara County Public Works is pleased to announce the retrofitting of San Marcos Road Bridge No. 51C-002 at Maria Ygnacia Creek, 0.56 miles north of Cathedral Oaks Road in the Second District.

The county Board of Supervisors awarded the construction contract on Oct. 4 to Brough Construction in the amount of $787,307.08. Work is scheduled to begin Thursday.

Project funding is provided by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and State Proposition 1B-Seismic Program.

The seismic retrofit will consist of reinforcing the existing bridge to withstand higher earthquake forces.

During working hours, motorists should expect a 15-minute delay with one-way reversing traffic flow. During certain critical construction operations, there will be full road closures in effect during normal working hours.

Affected residents will be given notice before these closures. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times during construction, and the road will be open during all nonworking hours.

Public Works officials thank the public and motorists for their patience and cooperation.

— Eric Pearson is a Roads Construction Division manager for Santa Barbara County Public Works.