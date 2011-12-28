Summer for Kids Celebrating Joy of Giving With Post-Holiday Toy Drive

Coast Village Road boutique will collect new and gently used toys on Jan. 7

Summer for Kids, 1235 Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara, will be collecting new and gently used toys for children in need from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The purpose of its third annual host-holiday toy drive is to remind children of the Santa Barbara community the principle of giving.

For most children, the holiday season means that new toys are on the way. After the holiday season, the new toys are put to use while the old ones are left unused. Summer for Kids’ intention with its toy drive is to encourage children to participate and donate their old unwanted toys to children in need.

So come donate your gently used and unwanted toys to children in need and celebrate the joy of giving with Summer for Kids on Jan. 7.

For more information, call 805.565.2277 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Adriana Shuman is the owner of Summer for Kids.