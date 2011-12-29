Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Fate Uncertain for Local Sears, Kmart Stores as Nationwide Closures Loom

Sears Holdings Corp. releases a list of 79 stories, including three in California, out the 100 to 120 it plans to eliminate

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | December 29, 2011 | 1:19 a.m.

It’s uncertain whether Sears and Kmart stores will remain open on the South Coast after the parent companies announced this week that they plan to close as many as 120 stores across the country.

Seventy-nine of the stores that will close were listed Thursday by Sears Holdings Corp., which operates 4,000 stores throughout the United States. Only three of the stores listed were in California, with two in the San Diego area and one in El Monte. Scroll down to view the current list of the stores.

The company has said it will post updates to the list as they become available at Searsmedia.com.

The move comes as holiday sales proved disappointing for the company. Kmart stores have seen their sales decline nearly 2 percent this year, more than 4 percent in the last quarter.

Sears stores have suffered even more, with a more than 3 percent decline this year, and 6 percent during the last quarter.

The statement said Kmart’s decline in the past quarter is a result of consumers buying fewer electronics and clothing and lower layaway sales. Lower sales in consumer electronics and home appliances also contributed to Sears’ recent drop.

Managers at both the Kmart on Hollister Avenue in Goleta and Sears at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara had no comment on the potential closures. Goleta officials have said that the Kmart store at 6865 Hollister Ave. is one of the company’s best-performing stores in the region, but the performance of the La Cumbre Sears is less certain.

Even if Kmart keeps its doors open in Goleta, it may have some competition from other big-box retailers such as Target.

Last month, the Goleta City Council initiated the first step toward bringing a Target store to the area by amending city guidelines to allow for the project. Representatives for Target proposed a two-story, 164,800-square-foot podium store at the intersection of Hollister and Los Carneros Way, but it could be up to two years before the store is open to the public.

Meanwhile, officials from Sears Holdings Corp. say the company will continue to reduce expenses.

“Given our performance and the difficult economic environment, especially for big-ticket items, we intend to implement a series of actions to reduce ongoing expenses, adjust our asset base and accelerate the transformation of our business model,” chief executive officer Lou D’Ambrosio said in the statement. “These actions will better enable us to focus our investments on serving our customers and members through integrated retail — at the store, online and in the home.”

The store closures could generate as much as $170 million in cash, a move the company hasn’t considered in the past.

“While our past practice has been to keep marginally performing stores open while we worked to improve their performance, we no longer believe that to be the appropriate action in this environment.” the statement said. “We intend to accentuate our focus and resources to our better-performing stores with the goal of converting their customer experience into a world-class integrated retail experience.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SearsKmart Closures

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 