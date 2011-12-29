Fate Uncertain for Local Sears, Kmart Stores as Nationwide Closures Loom

Sears Holdings Corp. releases a list of 79 stories, including three in California, out the 100 to 120 it plans to eliminate

It’s uncertain whether Sears and Kmart stores will remain open on the South Coast after the parent companies announced this week that they plan to close as many as 120 stores across the country.

Seventy-nine of the stores that will close were listed Thursday by Sears Holdings Corp., which operates 4,000 stores throughout the United States. Only three of the stores listed were in California, with two in the San Diego area and one in El Monte. Scroll down to view the current list of the stores.

The company has said it will post updates to the list as they become available at Searsmedia.com.

The move comes as holiday sales proved disappointing for the company. Kmart stores have seen their sales decline nearly 2 percent this year, more than 4 percent in the last quarter.

Sears stores have suffered even more, with a more than 3 percent decline this year, and 6 percent during the last quarter.

The statement said Kmart’s decline in the past quarter is a result of consumers buying fewer electronics and clothing and lower layaway sales. Lower sales in consumer electronics and home appliances also contributed to Sears’ recent drop.

Managers at both the Kmart on Hollister Avenue in Goleta and Sears at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara had no comment on the potential closures. Goleta officials have said that the Kmart store at 6865 Hollister Ave. is one of the company’s best-performing stores in the region, but the performance of the La Cumbre Sears is less certain.

Even if Kmart keeps its doors open in Goleta, it may have some competition from other big-box retailers such as Target.

Last month, the Goleta City Council initiated the first step toward bringing a Target store to the area by amending city guidelines to allow for the project. Representatives for Target proposed a two-story, 164,800-square-foot podium store at the intersection of Hollister and Los Carneros Way, but it could be up to two years before the store is open to the public.

Meanwhile, officials from Sears Holdings Corp. say the company will continue to reduce expenses.

“Given our performance and the difficult economic environment, especially for big-ticket items, we intend to implement a series of actions to reduce ongoing expenses, adjust our asset base and accelerate the transformation of our business model,” chief executive officer Lou D’Ambrosio said in the statement. “These actions will better enable us to focus our investments on serving our customers and members through integrated retail — at the store, online and in the home.”

The store closures could generate as much as $170 million in cash, a move the company hasn’t considered in the past.

“While our past practice has been to keep marginally performing stores open while we worked to improve their performance, we no longer believe that to be the appropriate action in this environment.” the statement said. “We intend to accentuate our focus and resources to our better-performing stores with the goal of converting their customer experience into a world-class integrated retail experience.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SearsKmart Closures