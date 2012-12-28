Cate School Jazz Ensemble to Play at Carpinteria Community Awards Banquet

The Cate School Jazz Ensemble is practicing to perform at the annual Carpinteria Community Awards Banquet, slated to be held at the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Cate’s new music director, John Knecht, has scheduled several practices before and after the school’s winter break to prepare for the evening event.

Knecht, who arrived at the school from Chicago last fall, is a true expert at working with this talented jazz group, which consists of 10 student musicians.

“Cate School has a strong history of producing some music greats,” Knecht said.

He went on to name Billy Steinberg (songwriter for Madonna; Adam Topol, musician and drummer for Jack Johnson); David Crosby (Crosby, Sills, Nash and Young); William Anderson (composer and producer for Al Yankovic); Stephen Malkmus (formerly with the band Pavement); Chris Strachwitz (founder of Arhollie Records); Willem Vorster (L.A. musical face of Willum Week); and Alexis Rivera (a well-known music promoter).

Knecht said attendees at the Community Awards Banquet will not be disappointed in Cate’s performance.

“These kids really know their stuff,” he said.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.