Create Your Own ‘Charm’ Mobile at Museum of Art’s Studio Sunday

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in a free, hands-on Studio Sunday workshop with Santa Barbara Museum of Art teaching artists from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 on the museum’s front steps, 1130 State St.

Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

In January, create a personalized charm mobile out of colored foam “found shapes” inspired by Martin Kersels’ “Charm” series, on view in the museum’s Park Entrance.

All participants receive a free family pass to the museum.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.