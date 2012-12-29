Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk’s Bill Macfadyen to Be Guest on Geoff Green’s Radio Show at 10 a.m. Saturday

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | December 29, 2012 | 2:32 a.m.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen will be a guest Saturday morning on Mayor Helene Schneider’s Radio Show on KTMS-AM 990.

Schneider is out of town, so the show will be guest-hosted by Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Green is no stranger to radio broadcasting, having hosted his own public affairs program on KCSB for more than 10 years. He’ll be sitting in for the Santa Barbara mayor for the next few weeks.

Macfadyen and Green will be discussing Noozhawk’s first five years, the local news environment and New Media’s rapid development, public engagement and in-depth journalism, news sources and accuracy, impartiality and endorsements, and readers’ story comments.

The program airs from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday on KTMS-AM 990.

