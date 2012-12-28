Santa Maria Woman Facing Perjury Charges

A Santa Maria woman has been arrested on perjury charges after testifying as a defense witness in a November jury trial.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Dan Cohen said Diana Perez Escobedo, 37, testified Nov. 15 in Santa Maria Superior Court in the jury trial of Santa Maria gang member Jesus Quevedo.

She was called to the stand to testify on behalf of Quevedo, and is now accused of making false statements during her sworn testimony.

Cohen said detectives determined during a perjury investigation that she intentionally made the false statements.

She was arrested Thursday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

