Ready to Recycle Your Christmas Tree? Here’s How

Santa Barbara County haulers ready for pick up, but drop-off locations are also available.

By William Boyer | December 27, 2008 | 2:48 p.m.

With the holiday winding down, Santa Barbara County is stepping in to help you recycle your Christmas tree. All you need to do is get it to the curb.

Well, almost. Before recycling, all ornaments, tinsel and stands must be removed, and trees over six feet must be cut in half. Trees with stands and flocked trees cannot be recycled and will not be accepted.

South Coast

For Carpinteria customers of E.J. Harrison & Sons:

» Homeowners may place their trees in or near their green waste containers now through Jan. 8.

» Residents in apartment buildings containing 10 or more units may place their trees in or near their green waste containers on Jan. 8.

For Allied Waste and MarBorg Industries customers in the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, or in unincorporated areas of Carpinteria, Goleta, Hope Ranch, Isla Vista, Montecito or Summerland:

» Residents of single-family homes may place their trees in or next to their green waste containers or next to their trash containers on regular collection days.

» Residents of apartments, condominiums or mobile home parks that have trash service, and who have not received disposal instructions from landlords, should contact their waste haulers to determine when to place trees outside.

North County

For customers of Waste Management (also known as Health Sanitation Service, or HSS) in Buellton, Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Solvang and the unincorporated areas of Los Alamos, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Orcutt, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley and Vandenberg Village/Country Club:

» Trees should be placed next to trash containers by 6 a.m. on collection days from Jan. 5 through Jan. 9.

Lompoc residents must place trees near their trash containers by 7 a.m. on Jan. 5 for pickup by the city.

Drop-Off Locations
Trees may be dropped off at any of the following locations during normal operating hours:

» South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real, Santa Barbara; 805.681.4345; open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; free through Jan. 17.

» Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station (Formerly known as the Foxen Canyon Landfill), 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos; 805.688.3555; open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; free through Jan. 17.

» Lompoc Landfill; South Avalon Road; 805.875.8024; open 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. weekends and holidays.

» Vandenberg Air Force Base Landfill, Building 8399, southwest of Sixth Street and New Mexico Avenue; 805.606.7571; open 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; open to military family housing residents, Air Force personnel and pre-approved contractors only.

» Waste Management/Health Sanitation Service, 1850 W. Betteravia Road, Santa Maria; 805.922.2121; open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Click here for more information from Santa Barbara County’s Waste Management Department.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

