Crews Continue Work on Route 192 in Areas Affected By Tea Fire

Work began Monday on the next phase of a project to repair retaining walls, install erosion control and slope stabilization measures on Route 192 (Stanwood Drive) from El Cielito Road to Coyote Road. The area was damaged during the Tea Fire.

There will be one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and some work may take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for the $1.5 million emergency project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo The project is expected to be complete by May, weather permitting.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans-District 5.