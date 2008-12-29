Goleta Water District Board Votes to End Health Care Coverage

[Note: The district should start to see savings in July of 2009. An earlier version of this story was incorrect.]

On a slim vote, the Goleta Water District Board on Monday decided to do away with the health care portion of its benefits package.

With the 3-0-2 vote (Jack Cunningham and Bill Rosen abstained), the board chose to terminate the benefit, which will go into effect in the beginning of 2009.

Until that decision, the standard practice for the district had been to offer full coverage to its board members. Health care coverage is still offered to employees of the district.

In choosing to forgo the health plan, the board stands to save 3 percent in district funds during the next year. The savings should begin to accrue to the district in July 2009.

