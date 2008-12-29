Letter to the Editor: Hang On Tight; We Will Recover

2009 is a year of wait and see. Most people we talk to are cutting back on everything, from not signing their children up for sports (to save gas money) to spending more time at home (playing video games or board games with the family). A dinner out with a movie is not happening as much. Renting movies to see at home and inviting friends over for dinner happens more.

Trips and tours? Most average families we’ve talked to in the past six months canceled their annual ski trip or flight to Mexico for a winter getaway, and have offered their out-of-area families and friends to come to Santa Barbara for a holiday weekend, etc.

Older retired people are taking part-time or contract jobs to add to their monthly income, just in case their retirement funds go in the toilet. They have been there before, i.e., in the 1970s and again in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Or, if they’re old enough, in the 1930s and 1950s.

Young families are looking to their parents for advice on how to overcome job loss and a lack of funds to make ends meet. The parents we talk to are advising that their grown children and families cut, cut, cut. Buy when you absolutely need, not when you want.

It will be a learning lesson for us all, but as optimists, Americans are a hearty lot, and we will recover within the next five to 10 years. Hang tight, hang on to each other and make do, when you can.

Pat Kistler

Goleta