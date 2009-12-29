Chief Engineeer for Sealtight Receives Tech Award

Fastener Technology International Magazine announced that Sealtight® Technology Chief Engineer Larry Bogatz of Santa Barbara has been named a recipient of the 2009 FTI Technical Achievement Award.
Writing in their December/January issue, the editors write: “The award honors individuals responsible for major practical technical developments that have improved the way fasteners are manufactured, used or how they perform.
“In 2000, the U.S. Patent Office granted him the first of three patents for technology to insure a 100 percent fail-safe seal for high-tech applications.“
— Thomas Hussey is the vice president of operations for Sealtight Technology.