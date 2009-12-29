Health Warnings Issued for Four Local Beaches

Elevated bacteria levels are detected in the water at Butterfly, Goleta, Hammonds and Summerland beaches

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city of Santa Barbara issued health-status warnings Tuesday for four local beaches after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.

The affected beaches are Butterfly Beach, Goleta Beach, Hammonds Beach and Summerland Beach. Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness.

Because of furloughs, the city of Santa Barbara Creeks Division is closed through Friday, and samples were not collected at Arroyo Burro, Leadbetter, East Beach at Mission Creek and East Beach at Sycamore Creek. Regular sampling at these beaches will resume next week.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at local beaches during the winter months after funding for county Environmental Health Services to conduct the winter sampling was eliminated.

— Penny Owens represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.