Marymount Students Help Dream Foundation Spread Holiday Cheer

The fourth-grade class of Marymount of Santa Barbara recently decided to donate their time by helping families devastated by terminal illness.

As part of their holiday class party, the students chose to help the Dream Foundation with its annual Toy Program by gift-wrapping toys.

The Dream Foundation’s Toy Program brings hundreds of donated toys to the children of parents with life-threatening illnesses. Toys are given to recipients nationwide and help bring a little cheer to families struggling with illness.

The mission of the Dream Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families who are battling life-threatening illness.

“It is really thoughtful to help others out,” Marymount fourth-grader Andrew Giller said. “If people didn’t help out kids who might not get toys for the holidays, the kids might feel they had been bad.”

Thomas Rollerson, president and founder of the Dream Foundation, said, “During the holiday season, it is very important to let the children of parents dealing with a catastrophic illness know that they are not forgotten. Through our efforts at Dream Foundation, we know the joy that comes with celebrating the holidays with families and friends. We extend our deepest appreciation for the generosity and giving by Marymount’s fourth-grade class.”

— Cindy Oas is a Marymount of Santa Barbara parent.