Rape Crisis Center Offers Self-Defense Class
Women and teen girls will learn assertiveness, awareness and physical techniques
By Jazmin Robles | December 29, 2009 | 3:31 p.m.
Join the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center for a self-defense class for women and teen girls to learn assertiveness, awareness and physical techniques.
The class will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the center, 433 E. Cañón Perdido St.
The cost is $30 per person, and registration is required.
For more information, contact Jazmin Robles at 805.963.6832 x12 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Jazmin Robles is a community education coordinator for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.
