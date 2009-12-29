Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:57 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Registration Open for Challenger Division Little League

Boys and girls ages 5 to 22 with disabilities may participate in the program

By Retta Slay | December 29, 2009 | 7:12 p.m.

Registration is now open for 2010 Challenger Division Little League baseball.

Expanding throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, boys and girls ages 5 (by May 1) through 22 with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities may participate in this growing program at any of four locations: Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai and Ventura.

Registration forms are available online. Click here, and then tab to the program of interest.

Teams are available for all skill levels of play, from home run hitters to wheelchair users. Players include those with physical limitations such as hearing or vision impairment, loss of a limb, health restrictions and other challenges including Asperger syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, Prader Willi syndrome and a host of other chromosomal or developmental disorders.

New this year will be the competitive Triple A Division recruiting players from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The Triple A division will schedule home and away games throughout the county.

“There has been a need for this for quite some time. Some children are very capable, but for a variety of reasons are challenged by the level of competitive play and regulations of typical Little League teams. They lose interest and drop out of a sport they love,” division director Retta Slay said. “These children have the necessary physical and cognitive ability to play a regular game, but need some adaptation to their disability, such as hearing loss and a variety of other characteristics where the game and rules need to be more flexible to accommodate their needs. The benefits are so worthwhile — building confidence, self-esteem, sportsmanship, friendships and the pure joy of playing the game — an opportunity every child should have.”

Last season, the Challenger Division included 12 teams of players in Goleta, Carpinteria and Ventura. Ojai Valley Little League will host a new program this year.

“Boundaries do not exist in our Challenger programs, as we want these kids to be able to select a team that is right for them — playing with their best friends, family logistics of where they need to be on the weekends, time of day the games are held, and age and skill level,” Slay says.

Community support is necessary to keep our programs going and growing. Local businesses and community members can donate to provide player scholarships. Organizations can host special event days. Volunteers are needed to serve as coaches and field staff at each location with orientation and training scheduled for Feb. 20 in the Girsh Park Community Room.

For more information, call Slay at 805.681.9165 or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Check the Web site for schedule updates.

— Retta Slay is the director of Challenger Division Little League for Santa Barbara and Ventura counites.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 