Santa Barbara Police Make 1 DUI Arrest at Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints Sunday on Bath Street and West Cabrillo Boulevard.
The purpose of the checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.
The following charges/arrests were made during these checkpoints:
» Driving under the influence (DUI): 1
» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 10
» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 13
» Total vehicles towed: 10
» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 10
» Number of vehicles checked: 220
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.