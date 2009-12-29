Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

WEV Self-Employment Orientations Start in January

The 14-week program provides support for participants wanting to start or expand a business

By Candice Tang | December 29, 2009 | 12:39 p.m.

Scores of women (and men) throughout the community are taking their economic fate into their own hands this new year with the help of Women’s Economic Ventures.

WEV provides essential training to start or grow a business through its intensive Self-Employment Training Program.

The comprehensive, 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan, including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

The program is offered in English and Spanish and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business. Topics include finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan.

After the 14-week course, graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business. There are now more than 1,000 businesses throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties owned and operated by graduates of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program or recipients of small-business loans through WEV.

The Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Participants considering the course are required to attend a free, one-hour orientation workshop. The orientations offer a complete overview of all of WEV’s programs and services, as well as what will be accomplished through the course. Orientations are offered in English and Spanish.

Click here or call 805.965.6073 for more information or for a full schedule of upcoming orientation dates.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 