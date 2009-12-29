WEV Self-Employment Orientations Start in January

The 14-week program provides support for participants wanting to start or expand a business

Scores of women (and men) throughout the community are taking their economic fate into their own hands this new year with the help of Women’s Economic Ventures.

WEV provides essential training to start or grow a business through its intensive Self-Employment Training Program.

The comprehensive, 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan, including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

The program is offered in English and Spanish and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business. Topics include finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan.

After the 14-week course, graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business. There are now more than 1,000 businesses throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties owned and operated by graduates of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program or recipients of small-business loans through WEV.

The Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Participants considering the course are required to attend a free, one-hour orientation workshop. The orientations offer a complete overview of all of WEV’s programs and services, as well as what will be accomplished through the course. Orientations are offered in English and Spanish.

Click here or call 805.965.6073 for more information or for a full schedule of upcoming orientation dates.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.