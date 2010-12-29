Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Adizes Institute of Carpinteria to Lead Industry Conference in Mexico

Management consulting firm has taken its methodology around the globe

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | December 29, 2010 | 3:20 p.m.

The Adizes Institute, a Carpinteria-based management consulting firm, will host its annual area conference in Chapala, Mexico, next month.

Since 1973, the Adizes Institute has provided clients from a wide range of industries with training, conflict resolution, management assistance and communication tools to improve businesses.

The Adizes Institute has clients that range from startup businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Although headquartered in Carptineria, the Adizes Institute has satellite offices spanning the globe, including in El Salvador, Russia, Belarus, Israel and Mexico.

From Jan. 28-29, 2011, associates from international offices, coaches, trainers and management teams from businesses will fly to Chapala, Mexico, to learn more about the Adizes methodology.

“We have a newly opened office in Guadalajara, and we have received a large amount of interest from many different sources across Mexico. This country (Mexico) is looking for a new management paradigm, and they have found Adizes,” said Shoham Adizes, vice president of operations. “We hope this conference will provide a forum for these different individuals, looking to change their organizations and Mexico as a whole, to come together and unite in discussing how the Adizes methodology can help them achieve their goals.”

A welcome reception for guests will be held Friday, Jan. 28, with refreshments offered next to Lake Chapala and dinner served. That Saturday will be a full day of seminars, including the Founder’s Session given by Dr. Ichak Adizes, founder of the Adizes Institute, in which he will discuss how the Adizes methodology is being applied by different companies.

Frisa Industries will receive the Company of the Year Award. CEO Eduardo Garza Junco will describe Frisa Industries’ journey during the past 20 years and how it has become a dominant player in the market it serves.

Shoham Adizes will measure success of the area conference by attendance. He described the event as “a time for our network, which is geographically dispersed, to get together, face to face, to reintegrate our mission. As long as we are all able to be together, the area conference will be a success.”

Click here for more information about the conference.

