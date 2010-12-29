Arch Rock Fish Restaurant to Host Facebook Fan Parties

The Arch Rock Fish restaurant of Santa Barbara has announced two upcoming events to thank its fans.

“We have some amazing guests who are fans of Arch Rock in the social media world,” said Jeremiah Higgins, restaurateur and partner. “We figured what better way to thank them than to invite them down to the restaurant for some appetizers and face-to-face socializing.”

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, New Year’s Day, and from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 9, Arch Rock Fish will host Facebook Fan Parties. Attendees of the parties can partake in great food from the appetizer menu while enjoying the company of fellow foodies, fans and savvy social networkers. Each loyal fan also will receive a free Arch Rock Fish Black Card ($5 value) as an additional thank you.

While at these parties, everyone is also encouraged to “check in” using Facebook’s Foursquare, thus enabling users to earn the coveted “Swarm” badge, which is awarded when 100-plus people check in at the same location.

Since its opening, Arch Rock Fish have been engaged in the social media world. Arch Rock partnered with H2P to design and implement its Web site, which includes the menu, a community calendar of events, Webisodes and mini commercials featuring Santa Barbara locals.

Arch Rock has more than 1,100 Facebook fans on its page who are active through their posts, likes and fan pictures. In addition, Arch Rock is one of the few restaurants — if not the only — in town that has taken advantage of the use of Foursquare by offering deals for the number of times an individual checks in. Currently, users receive a $25 dinner value for every 10th check-in — as if you needed another reason to enjoy a bowl of lobster bisque and veggie fries. The partners see Foursquare deals as another way to easily thank loyal fans for continuing to come back.

“Our fans and guests have been amazing these first few months,” Higgins said. “We’re excited to have everyone out to Arch Rock for these parties. We look forward to continuing these thank yous for years to come.”

The Arch Rock Fish restaurant is located at 608 Anacapa St. For more information, click here or call 805.845.2800.

— Maria Long is a publicist.