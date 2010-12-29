Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Caltrans Highway Information for Central Coast

Rock and mudslides continue to limit traffic on Highway 1

By Jim Shivers | updated logo 3:30 p.m. | December 29, 2010 | 5:00 p.m.

Caltrans announced on Wednesday the following highway information for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties:

» There is one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 1 north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line because of rock and mudslides.

» Highway 1 is now open from Oso Flaco Road to Division Street in San Luis Obispo County.

» Highway 1 is now open at 13th Street in Oceano in San Luis Obispo County.

» The eastbound lanes of Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County are closed one mile south of the Santa Cruz/Santa Clara county line because of a truck accident.

» Highway 1 is open just south of Burton Drive in Cambria. A tree that fell across the highway has been removed.

No lane closures are scheduled from noon Thursday through 8 p.m. Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. The California Highway Patrol will be on patrol to ensure the safety of all motorists.

Motorists should reduce their driving speeds during inclement weather, especially when Caltrans workers, law enforcement or tow-truck drivers are working on the highway.

Click here for the Caltrans network of roadside traffic cameras. Click here or call 805.549.3318 for traffic updates on state highways.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

