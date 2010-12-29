Body Found Along Santa Ynez River Identified

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau on Wednesday identified the body discovered last week along the Santa Ynez River as that of 57-year-old Vedasto Redaniel of Mountain View.

In late November, a family member had reported Redaniel missing to the Milpitas Police Department, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said.

He said an autopsy was conducted, and at this time, the coroner’s investigation suggests Redaniel may have died of natural causes. There is no evidence indicating foul play, according to Sugars. He said results of the autopsy and other tests are not expected for several weeks.

Last Thursday, two men called the Sheriff’s Department about 11:20 a.m. to report the discovery.

Jared Rossman, 26, of Santa Ynez, and Jonathan Davis, 22, of Buellton, said they were kayaking on the river when they discovered the body on the north side near the Refugio Bridge crossing, Sugars said. They called law enforcement and waited with the body, which appeared to have been deceased for several weeks.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team was called to help recover the body because of the terrain along the river and the distance from the nearest road, which was about 1.5 miles, according to Sugars.

The body was then released to the Coroner’s Bureau.

