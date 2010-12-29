Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:09 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Gaviota Tunnel

Officials say the 69-year-old male lost control of his pickup truck

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 29, 2010 | 7:09 p.m.

A 69-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a rollover accident on southbound Highway 101 just north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene about 9:45 a.m., assisted by American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol.

Capt. David Sadecki, a spokesman for the County Fire Department, said the driver lost control of his pickup truck with a small camper and rolled over, and that the roads were wet at the time.

The driver was treated at the scene by firefighters and then was transported to the hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

CHP closed one lane of Highway 101 for about 40 minutes, and slowed traffic in the area because of the accident’s proximity to a sharp, 45-mph turn.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

