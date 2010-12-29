Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:14 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: Five Simple Tricks for Goal Setting in the New Year

Lay out a plan for what you want to achieve personally and professionally

By Karen Dwyer, Noozhawk Columnist | December 29, 2010 | 5:50 p.m.

Once again, the countdown to another year has begun. It’s almost time to turn the calendar to 2011.

Karen Dwyer
Karen Dwyer

Tradition suggests this is also the time of year to figuratively turn the page with a set of new year’s resolutions, objectives to be checked off your list of personal and professional goals.

Why Goals Matter

There’s no time like the new year to take stock of what you’ve already accomplished and what you’d like to do next.

More than just going through the motions, setting realistic goals leads the way to personal growth. Honing down those processes in a focused way lets you work through each goal to arrive at a final result that should support something bigger than simply an item to be checked off your list.

Whether your aim is to sharpen your skills or achieve something unique, goals require commitment, perseverance and motivation — admirable qualities for any member of the work force. Job performance in the post-recession economy is sure to continue to be a key factor to personal and professional well-being, so having goals with measurable results may be more important now than ever.

Improving the Process

A better managed goal-planning process ensures that what you’re doing every day contributes to an ultimate result, so get a jumpstart on this year by keeping in mind the SMART goals system. SMART goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and timely.

One suggestion that can help is to create a goals notebook in which you can write out your new year’s resolutions and how you’ll achieve them. The notebook can be a great place to keep track of your progress.

Here are five simple tricks to make sure those same resolutions get crossed off the list:

» Define your goals. Make an actual list. Define what you’d like to achieve and put it in writing. Ask yourself, “What does success look like to me?” — and don’t skimp on the details. Create a clear mental picture that lends itself to positive visualization; you’ll have an image of success that can continue to inspire you.

» Describe why. It’s easier to give up on a process if you can’t remember why you started in the first place. List all of the possible benefits of achieving your goal. Save the list and refer to it throughout the goal-attainment process.

» Create a time line. Write yourself a roadmap that will lead you to your objective. Outline a series of short-term goals that bring long-term results. Create a time line and establish milestones you expect to reach along the way. Also, select small rewards for yourself to stay motivated upon completion of progress markers.

» Find support. Let others know what you’re working to achieve. Before December’s end, set up a schedule to talk regularly with friends, family members or co-workers who can encourage you. You’re more likely to succeed if you’re held accountable and can discuss any challenges with a mentor who can also help you find innovative ways to get overcome issues as you face them.

» Give yourself a Plan B. Identify the areas of your goal plan that may prove tiresome, frustrating or problematic. Select alternatives that will get you the same result. For example, if you’re trying to read a business book each week for the next year, plan to take a break and read a business blog or attend a lecture instead.

Seize the Day

Get a fresh start this new year by going through your goals now and outlining them in an effective way. By knowing what you want and how to achieve it, you’ve already taken your first steps to success in the coming year.

— Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 1025 Chapala St., Suite 206, in Santa Barbara. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 