OTS Helping Californians Resolve to Be Safer Drivers

‘Tis the season for new year’s resolutions! Every year about this time, people look at what they have done wrong in the past year and resolve to do it right, or perhaps start up a new habit or activity that will make their life — or somebody else’s life — better. This year, the California Office of Traffic Safety has a list of resolutions we can all adopt, making 2011 a safer year for everyone on our roads.

During the first week of January, the @CaliforniaOTS Facebook page will be posting a new year’s resolution of the week, encouraging fans to drive safer and smarter in 2011. Facebook fans can join the conversation by adding their own resolutions and challenge their friends to do the same.

Beginning Jan. 6, OTS fans can take the pledge to be a sober ride home and not use their phone while driving. The interactive pledge badge will post to each user’s fan page and is shareable among friends.

“This is both a fun and serious way to take personal responsibility for safe driving,” OTS Assistant Director Chris Cochran said. “Making resolutions can be enjoyable, as we pick out those things we would like to change. At the same time, resolutions that can save lives and futures are of real consequence.”

The California Office of Traffic Safety has come up with a list that anyone can choose from, plus invite each person to think of their own. Sharing is encouraged!

DUI Prevention

» I resolve not to drive when I’ve been drinking.

» I resolve to be the designated sober driver for my friends or family whenever they ask.

» I resolve to stay sober if I am the designated driver.

» I resolve to support the sober driver in my group.

» I resolve not to drive buzzed.

» I resolve to give my kids a safe ride home — no questions asked.

» I resolve never to give alcohol to minors.

» I resolve not to let friends or family drive buzzed or drunk.

Cell Phone/Mobile Devices

» I resolve not to text or talk on my cell phone while driving.

» I resolve not to call or text anyone when I think they may be driving.

» I resolve to turn off my phone when I’m driving so I don’t get distracted.

» I resolve to be a good example for my kids and not text and talk while driving.

Buckle Up

» I resolve to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up on every ride, day or night.

» I resolve to have my child safety seats inspected by a certified professional.

Safe Driving

» I resolve to follow speed, red light, safe turns and all other traffic laws.

» I resolve to be a courteous commuter.

» I resolve to share the road with motorists, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians alike.

Click here to take part in the resolutions as well as traffic safety quizzes, contests, pledges, stories and much more.



— Chris Cochran is the assistant director of marketing and public affairs for the California Office of Traffic Safety.