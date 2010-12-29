Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Announces 2011 Fair Dates

Experience 'The Land of Ahhhhs' April 27-May 1 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

By Santa Barbara Fair & Expo | December 29, 2010 | 2:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo has announced that the 2011 fair will begin April 27 and run through May 1 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The theme of the five-day fair, “The Land of Ahhhhs,” will take your imagination for a ride over the rainbow and beyond to a land of fun and fantasy with plenty of adventure along the Yellow Brick Road. This playful theme will inspire magical exhibits, along with the exciting sights, thrilling sounds and the great fair fun we all love so much.

Entering arts and crafts, homemade foods, flowers and more is fun and easy. Everyone loves showing off their best efforts at the fair, and the rewards are great.

Entry guides will be available from February through April at locations throughout Santa Barbara County and on the Web at www.sbfairandexpo.com or www.earlwarren.com.

Entry forms are due by April 1. Entries will be accepted in home arts, fine arts, literature, and arts and crafts April 13-16. Entries for table settings, baked goods and preserved foods, and horticulture and cut flowers will be accepted April 23.

The annual fair also will include carnival rides, animals, exhibits, games, arts and crafts, food, entertainment and great fun for the whole family.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo and fair entries, click here or call 805.687.0766.

 
