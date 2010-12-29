Susan Rogers Returns to Santa Barbara to Manage US Bank on State Street

She's working to build a team for the new Private Client Reserve at US Bank set to open in January

For Susan Rogers, her return to Santa Barbara to work at the new US Bank has been a welcome homecoming.

Rogers, who lived in Santa Barbara from 1988 to 2005, has been named senior vice president and managing director of the Private Client Reserve at US Bank in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

The bank plans to open in January at 936 State St., at the corner of State and Carrillo streets.

Rogers said she left Santa Barbara in 2005 to take a “career jump” position in San Francisco, working as a senior fiduciary officer of the Trust Division.

“I wouldn’t have left Santa Barbara for any other city,” she said.

After six years of working in San Francisco, Rogers received a call from Michael Hart, managing director and market leader of the Private Client Reserve and a “friendly competitor” of Rogers, with an opportunity to return to Santa Barbara to work at US Bank.

“(Working at US Bank) will be a new challenge for me,” Rogers said. “It’s the same sort of world I was working in before, but this is a new office starting from scratch. It’s an exciting opportunity and challenge. I’m going to be helping to build a team.”

Rogers said she has been strategic and thoughtful about who she has hired to work with her at US Bank.

“We’re looking for the best in the business in Santa Barbara, people who are very ethical, loyal, responsible and care about their clients,” she said. “We’re hiring people who have worked in the city for many years.”

Linda Cheresh, former senior relationship manager at First Republic Bank, will serve as US Bank’s wealth management consultant. David Dickinson will serve as the private banker. A retail branch manager is in the process of being hired, and Rogers said she’s still looking for a portfolio manager.

Rogers said she believes her team and the bank will bring a strong, national reputation to Santa Barbara’s financial world.

“We’ve weathered economic challenges from the last few years very well. There’s a lot of excitement, and US Bank’s presence will make our competition all do a better job. When you bring a strong national presence to the scene, it makes people articulate their own business model to stay competitive,” Rogers said. “It’s a better world for banks these days because of the issues surrounding the financial world the last couple of years. It’s made us be better bankers, better providers of investment management to our clients, because we have to do the best job possible.”

Rogers will handle banking and lending for clients in the $1 million to $25 million range at US Bank’s Private Client Reserve.

“There will be a number of hats I’ll be wearing: trust expert, managing director and wealth management adviser,” she said. “I’m the coordinator, making sure every client is serviced by our team.”

Building an office that is respected and that people are excited and interested to do business with are among Rogers’ goals for next year.

“Santa Barbara is not only a wonderful place to live but also a wonderful place to do business,” Rogers said.

