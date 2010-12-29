Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

What Are Your Public Speaking Skills Worth?

Local six-week training program can help improve your value to employers

By Lisa Braithwaite | December 29, 2010 | 5:14 p.m.

Warren Buffett invested in a public speaking course when he graduated from college, “not to prevent my knees from knocking when public speaking,” he said, “but to do public speaking while my knees were knocking.”

During a town hall meeting at Columbia Business School last year, he challenged the students to get public speaking training, saying, “Right now I would pay $100,000 for 10 percent of the future earnings of any of you.” He later added, “If you improve your value 50 percent by having better communication skills, it’s another $500,000 in terms of capital value.”

Maybe you don’t work for Buffett, but public speaking skills are one of the most valuable tools you can have in any business, especially if you’re in a leadership or entrepreneurial role — or hope to be. Where can you learn this most critical workplace skill in a safe and encouraging environment? Right here in Santa Barbara!

Santa Barbara’s only public speaking group coaching program will kick off a six-week winter session from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.

Facilitated by local public speaking coach Lisa Braithwaite, public speaking group coaching emphasizes building skills and confidence, and includes exercises, discussion, opportunities for practice and videotaping of practice presentations. For those on a budget, group coaching is more affordable than individual coaching and — with a group size of only six people — it’s more personalized than a seminar.

Some of the topics covered include managing fear and anxiety, engaging your audience, structuring a presentation, creating a strong opening and closing, PowerPoint design principles, proper preparation, relaxation tools and more.

Wednesday meetings are held at Senior Planning Services, 1811 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Public speaking is a critical skill for anyone seeking career advancement, and is one of the best personal and professional development tools for building confidence, through speaking practice and experience.

For more information or to register, click here or call 805.699.6408.

— Lisa Braithwaite is a local public speaking coach who works with individuals and groups to build their skills and confidence as speakers. She can be reached at 805.207.7647 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here for more information.

 
