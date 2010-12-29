Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trees Uprooted as Strong Winds Blow Through Santa Barbara

A high-wind warning and a high-surf advisory remain in effect through Thursday morning

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 29, 2010 | 11:45 p.m.

Several fallen trees in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday illustrated just how fast winds were blowing, and those gusts are expected to continue into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the frontal system that brought strong winds through the South Coast on Wednesday have shifted east. But powerful northwest winds have begun to develop, and winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 65, are expected Thursday, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph by Thursday afternoon and evening.

There will be the potential for more downed trees and possibly power lines, including outages. The weather service issued a high-wind warning in effect through noon Thursday.

Gusts of more than 75 miles per hour also are likely along the Interstate 5 corridor and the passes and canyon of the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the weather service. Blowing snow and ice also are expected to cause treacherous driving conditions near the Grapevine.

“This event has the potential to be one of the most widespread and strongest wind episodes in recent years,” the weather service said in a statement.

A high-surf advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, and dangerous rip currents are possible. Central Coast beaches were expected to see swells of 10 to 12 feet by Wednesday evening.

Part of Patterson Avenue was closed for a while Wednesday after a tree fell across Patterson at Hollister Avenue, near the entrance to the ER at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
Part of Patterson Avenue was closed for a while Wednesday after a tree fell across Patterson at Hollister Avenue, near the entrance to the ER at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. (Valorie Smith / Noozhawk photo)

In preparation for the gale, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Wednesday it had increased staffing levels. Additional resources have been brought in, including four engine companies with two staffed in north county and two in south county. A fuel crew also will be at the ready at fire headquarters for emergency debris removal and provision of sandbags.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 