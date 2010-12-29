Trees Uprooted as Strong Winds Blow Through Santa Barbara

Several fallen trees in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday illustrated just how fast winds were blowing, and those gusts are expected to continue into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the frontal system that brought strong winds through the South Coast on Wednesday have shifted east. But powerful northwest winds have begun to develop, and winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 65, are expected Thursday, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph by Thursday afternoon and evening.

There will be the potential for more downed trees and possibly power lines, including outages. The weather service issued a high-wind warning in effect through noon Thursday.

Gusts of more than 75 miles per hour also are likely along the Interstate 5 corridor and the passes and canyon of the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the weather service. Blowing snow and ice also are expected to cause treacherous driving conditions near the Grapevine.

“This event has the potential to be one of the most widespread and strongest wind episodes in recent years,” the weather service said in a statement.

A high-surf advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, and dangerous rip currents are possible. Central Coast beaches were expected to see swells of 10 to 12 feet by Wednesday evening.

In preparation for the gale, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Wednesday it had increased staffing levels. Additional resources have been brought in, including four engine companies with two staffed in north county and two in south county. A fuel crew also will be at the ready at fire headquarters for emergency debris removal and provision of sandbags.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.