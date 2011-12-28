Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ty Warner Adds Autograph to Celebrity Beanie Baby Benefiting Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The one-of-a-kind bear, featuring more than 30 signatures, is up for auction on eBay

By Meggan McCarthy for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | December 28, 2011 | 8:48 p.m.

Beanie Baby creator Ty Warner has added his signature to a one-of-a-kind celebrity autographed Beanie Baby created especially to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and available for auction on eBay.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation supports families of children with cancer.

Created during the 2011 Santa Barbara Film Festival and now on display in the main lobby of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, the official Ty Warner Beanie Baby is more than 3 feet tall and is signed by more than 30 actors, writers and directors who attended the annual film festival.

The bear will be on display through Jan. 9, when it will be shipped off to the winning bidder.

Celebrities include Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Geoffrey Rush, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, Billy Baldwin, James Franco, Ed Harris, Aaron Sorkin, Seth Rogen, Kevin Costner, David Crosby, Christopher Lloyd, Amy Madigan and many more.

Click here to bid on this exclusive item.

— Meggan McCarthy is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

