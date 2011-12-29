Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Make a New Year’s Resolution to Become a Big Brother or Big Sister

Volunteer mentors provide key support and encouragement for youths in challenging situations

By Bonnie Pack for the Family Service Agency | December 29, 2011 | 7:31 p.m.

The new year’s wish of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, is to have positive and caring adult role models who want to volunteer time to spend with a youth and develop a mentoring friendship.

The agency has about 160 “matches” in Santa Barbara, in which volunteer mentors are matched with children ages 7 to 17, although there are also more than 75 children still waiting for a mentor.

Youths in the program are primarily from single-parent homes, many experiencing challenging situations, such as divorce, living with a grandparent, family members dealing with alcohol abuse, and the list goes on. They are children who can benefit from additional adult support and attention. Being able to spend some fun time and having the support and encouragement of a Big Brother or Big Sister is something children adore.

They enjoy having someone in their lives who’s interested in them, gets to know them, believes in them and sees their potential. So many “Littles” in the program say, “My Big is someone I can count on.” And Bigs say, “I think I get as much out of the program as my Little. It is fun and rewarding.”

Parents recognize the importance of the program and say that not only does their children’s self-confidence improve, but also their future outlook. Research has shown that the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is changing children’s lives for the better. Youth with a Big Brother or Big Sister perform better in school, are less likely to be involved in risky behavior such as using drugs, and their relationships improve. Our “Bigs” are positive adult role models and help guide their “Littles” to make good choices. Each volunteer helps the youths feel special.

Please make a new year’s resolution to become a Big Brother or Big Sister. If you are caring, responsible and want to make a positive impact on someone’s life, you have something to offer. The life you change might be your own!

Click here for more information on being a Big Brother or Big Sister, or call the Family Service Agency at 805.965.1001.

Since 1899, the Family Service Agency has been working in the community to provide hope, strength and stability to those who need it most. Its mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community. Through counseling, case management, information and referral, advocacy and mentoring, its programs give children, families and seniors a hand up to success and self-sufficiency.

Services are offered countywide with offices in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria and programs in the community and on school sites. Its services are offered on a sliding scale or for free thanks to generous individuals, foundations, businesses and corporations. Big Brothers Big Sisters, 2-1-1 Helpline, Child & Family Counseling, School-Based Counseling, Family Resource Centers, Probation Youth Counseling, Intensive In-Home Therapy, Senior Case Management, Senior Mental Health and Caregiver Counseling and Support programs support people struggling to meet their most basic needs.

Click here to make an online donation to the Family Service Agency. Click here for more information, to inquire about services or to volunteer, or call 805.965.1001.

— Bonnie Pack is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program coordinator for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 