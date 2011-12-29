The new year’s wish of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County, is to have positive and caring adult role models who want to volunteer time to spend with a youth and develop a mentoring friendship.

The agency has about 160 “matches” in Santa Barbara, in which volunteer mentors are matched with children ages 7 to 17, although there are also more than 75 children still waiting for a mentor.

Youths in the program are primarily from single-parent homes, many experiencing challenging situations, such as divorce, living with a grandparent, family members dealing with alcohol abuse, and the list goes on. They are children who can benefit from additional adult support and attention. Being able to spend some fun time and having the support and encouragement of a Big Brother or Big Sister is something children adore.

They enjoy having someone in their lives who’s interested in them, gets to know them, believes in them and sees their potential. So many “Littles” in the program say, “My Big is someone I can count on.” And Bigs say, “I think I get as much out of the program as my Little. It is fun and rewarding.”

Parents recognize the importance of the program and say that not only does their children’s self-confidence improve, but also their future outlook. Research has shown that the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is changing children’s lives for the better. Youth with a Big Brother or Big Sister perform better in school, are less likely to be involved in risky behavior such as using drugs, and their relationships improve. Our “Bigs” are positive adult role models and help guide their “Littles” to make good choices. Each volunteer helps the youths feel special.

Please make a new year’s resolution to become a Big Brother or Big Sister. If you are caring, responsible and want to make a positive impact on someone’s life, you have something to offer. The life you change might be your own!

Click here for more information on being a Big Brother or Big Sister, or call the Family Service Agency at 805.965.1001.

Since 1899, the Family Service Agency has been working in the community to provide hope, strength and stability to those who need it most. Its mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community. Through counseling, case management, information and referral, advocacy and mentoring, its programs give children, families and seniors a hand up to success and self-sufficiency.

Services are offered countywide with offices in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria and programs in the community and on school sites. Its services are offered on a sliding scale or for free thanks to generous individuals, foundations, businesses and corporations. Big Brothers Big Sisters, 2-1-1 Helpline, Child & Family Counseling, School-Based Counseling, Family Resource Centers, Probation Youth Counseling, Intensive In-Home Therapy, Senior Case Management, Senior Mental Health and Caregiver Counseling and Support programs support people struggling to meet their most basic needs.

Click here to make an online donation to the Family Service Agency. Click here for more information, to inquire about services or to volunteer, or call 805.965.1001.

— Bonnie Pack is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program coordinator for the Family Service Agency.