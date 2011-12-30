Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Theater to Audition Children for ‘Tarzan’ Production

Children ages 6 to 10 are needed to play baby gorillas

By Clark Sayre for the Dos Pueblos High School Theater Department | December 30, 2011 | 12:50 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Theater Department is seeking children ages 6 to 10 and less than 48 inches tall to play baby gorillas in its upcoming production of Disney’s Tarzan.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Elings Performing Arts Center at the Dos Pueblos campus, 7266 Alameda Ave.

To be eligible, students must do gymnastics tricks, such as front and back hand springs and round-offs. They also must sing and dance/move well. At auditions, students will be asked to do their gymnastics tricks, sing and dance. They should learn the song “Who Better Than Me” from Tarzan. If chosen, the commitment is Jan. 9 to April 12.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. April 14 and April 21.

Click here for more information or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). No phone calls, please.

— Clark Sayre is a theater teacher/director for the Dos Pueblos High School Theater Department.

