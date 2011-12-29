January and February Events at the Lobero Theatre

The following is a list of events at the Lobero Theatre during December and January. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero Box Office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.

JANUARY

Lobero Live presents Hot Tuna (Acoustic) and David Bromberg (Quartet) on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand after selling out the Lobero in 2011 and 2007, Hot Tuna (acoustic) and the David Bromberg (quartet) will once again show Santa Barbara an unforgettable evening of folk rock and bluegrass. Hot Tuna’s Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady have built their career-defining sound on the refined subtleties of blues, bluegrass and folk in their acoustic music while simultaneously touring as Jefferson Airplane. David Bromberg is a master of almost any instrument with strings, and at home in musical styles from country-swing to Dixieland jazz, blues to gospel. Section A tickets are $52, Section B tickets are $42 and Patron tickets are $105.

Big Stage Productions presents Hairspray on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Baltimore, Maryland, 1962: Teenager Tracy Turnblad’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV. dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight and uses her star power to affect social change. Hairspray is not only a rocking song and dance spectacular, but it is also a poignant social commentary for 1960s America. This show is fun for the entire family and will have you dancing all the way home! Tickets range from $15 to $53.

Sings Like Hell presents Joy Kills Sorrow on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

Boasting a full arsenal of original songs, Joy Kills Sorrow plumbs the entire spectrum of its spare instrumentation, effortlessly merging influences as diverse as folk, rock, pop and jazz. The music that emerges is dark and often funny, ruminating on modern life and love with eloquence and wit. The result is a radical new strain of folk music, one that bravely breaks with tradition even as it salutes the past. It’s an amalgamation of lamenting music of the heartland, singular stories of heartache and laughter, beautiful string arrangements, and five musicians who grew up listening to indie-rock, jazz and pop music that churn out impressive tunes with an incredibly contemporary sensibility. Tickets are $39.50.

Lobero Live presents “An Evening with Kevin Nealon” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Get ready to laugh with Weeds and SNL veteran Kevin Nealon as he hits the road with new material. Nealon clearly set himself apart from other performers with his unique sense of humor, profound dry wit and likable demeanor. As the longest-running cast member in the history of Saturday Night Live (nine seasons, 1986-95), Nealon is remembered for such well-known characters as The Subliminal Man and Hans and Franz, as well as his stint as the “Weekend Update” anchor. In 1988, Nealon was nominated for an Emmy as part of the SNL-writing team. Section A tickets are $35 and Patron tickets are $103.

FEBRUARY

Lobero Live presents Quartetto Gelato on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

For more than a decade, this dazzling ensemble has enchanted audiences and critics worldwide with their exotic blend of musical virtuosity, artistic passion, and charismatic anecdotes. Classical in training, eclectic by design, Quartetto Gelato not only thrills its audiences with its multi-instrument mastery, but also offers the bonus of a brilliant operatic tenor. With a performance repertoire that travels the globe including classical masterworks, operatic arias, the sizzling energy of tangos, gypsy and folk songs, the group’s theatrical stage presence and relaxed humor establishes an intimate rapport with audiences worldwide. Section A tickets are $40, Section B tickets are $30, and Patron tickets are $105.

Sings Like Hell presents Los Lonely Boys in a benefit concert for La Cumbre Junior High on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at La Cumbre Junior High.

Section A tickets are $54, Section B tickets are $34, and VIP tickets are $104.

UCSB Voice and Collaborative Piano Areas present An Afternoon of Great French Song and Opera on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Arias, duets, and rousing ensembles will be performed by students ranging from undergraduates through DMA candidates, as well as performances by guests and UCSB’s prominent voice and piano faculty. UCSB faculty members include the Chair of the Voice Area, Benjamin Brecher (tenor), Kathleen Roland (soprano), Paul Sahuc (baritone), and pianists Paul Berkowitz, Chair of the Department of Music, Dr. John Ballerino, and Robert Koenig. Don’t miss this chance to hear fine UCSB students, faculty and guests. The Santa Barbara News-Press recently commented, “an array of extraordinary talent gripped audience attention, musically and theatrically.” Reserved tickets are $25 and Student tickets are $10.

CAMA Masterseries presents Sérgio and Odair Assad, guitar on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Brazilian-born brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad. The brothers have set the benchmark for guitarists by creating a new standard of innovation, ingenuity and expression. The duo’s Masterseries program will explore the brilliant works for guitar by Brazil’s most celebrated composers, beginning with a chronology of music of the last century from composers including Heitor Villa-Lobos and Joao Pernambuco. They finish with music of the great living Brazilian composers, including works composed for the Assads by Egberto Gismonti and Mauricio Carrilho, and a piece by Sérgio Assad himself that won a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Composition. Section A tickets are $43 and Section B tickets are $33.

The Rhythmic Arts Project presents The Yellowjackets with special guest Robben Ford in a benefit concert on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

In music, time flies, styles unstoppably evolve, and bands come and go. But there are also rare stable, forward-moving forces on the scene, one prime example in jazz being The Yellowjackets. As of 2011, this beloved eclectic, electro-acoustic jazz band, built by keyboardist Russell Ferrante and bassist Jimmy Haslip, celebrates the ripe young, deep age of 30, a milestone commemorated with another powerful and heartfelt album, fittingly named Timeline. The Rhythmic Arts Project educates individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Differences by embracing a curriculum that encompasses rhythm as a modality to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing and arithmetic. Reserved tickets are $50.50 and VIP tickets are $105.50.

Timo Nuñez Flamenco presents Pasión on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

Having been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance as “America’s #1 Flamenco Dancer,” where he performed in front of a television audience of eleven million people, invited to perform for the Royal Family in Abu Dhabi, shared the stage with Plácido Domingo, directed by Debbie Allen and trained in Spain, Timo Nuñez takes the lead as he comes home to present his original flamenco fusion piece, Pasión. This cutting edge dance spectacular is an eclectic and honest expression involving traditional and modern Flamenco. Choreographed and directed by Nuñez, this piece which was largely inspired by the memory of his Spanish grandmother, Beatrice Terrés Rosales. Pasión has a vibrant cast of twenty-five premier flamenco performers who Nuñez brings together from the Ballet Nacional de España, as well as from Brazil, France, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles to create this original piece. The romantic, touching, flirtatious and raw emotions of Pasión make for the perfect Valentine’s gift. Section A tickets are $53.50, Section B tickets are $43.50 and Patron tickets are $85.50.

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Thirds featuring Tong-Il Han, piano on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

An all-Beethoven program, featuring Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) and Piano Concerto No. 3, this performance will mark the Santa Barbara debut of legendary pianist Tong-Il Han. Mr. Han (b. 1942 in Korea) has had an amazing international soloist career, performing with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the London Philharmonic, and many others. Mr. Han performed at the White House during President Kennedy’s term and was also a guest on Steve Allen’s hit TV show, I’ve Got a Secret. Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

Courage to Lead presents Healing the Heart of Democracy, a lecture by Parker J. Palmer, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

What’s wrong with our democracy, and what can we do about it? Courage to Lead is proud to welcome acclaimed writer, speaker and public intellectual Parker J. Palmer to Santa Barbara to talk about his new book, Healing the Heart of Democracy: The Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit. In the new book, Palmer focuses on the “habits of the heart” that democracy requires of its citizens, and on what we can do to cultivate them in the everyday venues of our lives—our workplaces, classrooms, congregations, and public spaces. His talk will be followed by dialogue with the audience. Parker Palmer’s nine books include the bestselling The Courage to Teach, Let Your Life Speak, and A Hidden Wholeness. Recipient of a number of honorary doctorates and national awards, Palmer is the founder and senior partner of the Center for Courage & Renewal. Several Santa Barbara-based programs actively utilize the principles and practices promoted by the Center, including the Courage to Lead program for nonprofit leaders and the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. Reserved tickets are $23, and teachers and students are $13.

Jazz at the Lobero presents Regina Carter’s “Reverse Thread” on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

From the varied schools of classical music conservatories and R&B, this inventive violinist explores new territories as she blends world influences into the vocabulary of straight ahead jazz. Her sophisticated technique and lush tone took the jazz world by surprise; and through her albums, incessant touring and various guest appearances and collaborations, Regina has developed into a distinctly diverse musical personality. She has toured throughout the world, was the first jazz artist and African-American to play Niccolo Paganini’s famed Guarneri “Cannon” violin, has been featured with several symphony orchestras and performed with artists as diverse as Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, Billy Joel, Kenny Barron and Mary J. Blige. Section A tickets are $50, Section B tickets are $40, and Patron tickets are $105.

Sings Like Hell presents Matraca Berg and opening act Anne & Pete Sibley on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

If Matraca Berg has made a name for herself, it’s been for the gorgeous honesty she brings to longing, desire, survival and sometimes even fighting back. Matraca Berg has served as a cartographer for the hills and valleys of women’s souls, doubts, loves and sorrows for her whole life. It is how she earned her first #1 at 18 and Grammy nomination at 22. Berg has provided pivotal hits for traditional and progressive women ranging from the Dixie Chicks to Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood to Gretchen Wilson as well as Linda Ronstadt and Dusty Springfield, has always been marked for her ability to not only evoke emotion in her melodies, but to provide windows into the truths, secrets and moments that people hide away.Tickets are $39.50.

— Holly Chadwin represents the Lobero Theatre Foundation.