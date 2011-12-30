Local Nonprofits Make Final Fundraising Push Ahead of Saturday’s Donation Deadline

Looking to make an end-of-year, tax-deductible charitable contribution? There are many South Coast organizations in need of support

The still recovering economy has affected the South Coast’s nonprofit organizations differently, with some pulling ahead and others in need of their own bailout — but all hoping to boost their numbers before Saturday’s tax-credit deadline for 2011 charitable donations.

Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, said he believes nonprofits have more flexibility with an array of donors from which to raise funds.

“A diversity of income streams is the key to fiscal health for nonprofits right now,” he said.

Corporate sponsors stepped up to fill the gap left by individuals bidding less during The Fund for Santa Barbara’s annual Bread & Roses benefit event in September.

As of Wednesday, The Fund had raised more than $38,000 through mailed appeals, up from $27,000 last year. However, these funds are coming from more individuals digging deeper, with an average gift of more than $300.

“The vast majority of those come from those who are working day jobs,” Green said.

Jan Campbell, vice president of philanthropic services, said the Santa Barbara Foundation is also pleased with the generosity of donors this year.

“Last year we had over $20 million get out into the community, and this year we’re expecting to surpass that,” she said.

The unusually high number of nonprofits per capita fighting for donations in Santa Barbara has made it difficult for Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes, according to Administrator John Jeffries. He said he has given up asking foundations to donate to his federally subsidized home for senior citizens over other local nonprofits.

“They’re too busy fighting over the bones like hyenas on a dead carcass,” Jeffries said.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is facing a $50,000 budget gap from donations with Saturday’s deadline nearing.

The shortfall follows one from last year of $25,000 to $40,000, depending on how finances are calculated, and after staffing and treatment beds have been cut to their limit, said Rolf Geyling, executive director of the Rescue Mission.

The potential sale of La Casa de la Raza’s headquarters for owing $90,000 in property taxes hasn’t gone unnoticed at the Rescue Mission, which is a few blocks away.

“It’s certainly something to be aware of,” Geyling said. “There are some ways where organizations are cutting back and the consequences down the line are they’re re-evaluating how they distribute services or ceasing to exist.”

Chief Executive Officer Erik Talkin said the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will go about $125,000 in debt this year so that one in four county residents can get staples such as pasta, rice and cooking oil. Last year, the Foodbank set aside $100,000 to purchase food since food and cash donations are down.

In Carpinteria, fewer girls from kindergarten to 10th grade have access to after-school programs in arts, athletics and tutoring. In the past, Girls Inc. has given out $75,000 to $80,000 in scholarships to girls who want to participate. This year, it has gifted $35,000.

The only alternatives in Carpinteria are the Boys & Girls Club and the maxed-out after-school programs provided by the school district, according to Victoria Juarez, executive director of Carpinteria’s Girls Inc.

“If they aren’t in these programs they’re at home,” she said.

At this time last year, Girls Inc. had a budget of more than $64,000. Now it’s trying to raise $8,700 by Saturday to reach an already shrunken goal of $43,000.

Catholic Charities-Santa Barbara County is also sponsoring a last-minute fundraising drive by matching every dollar donated until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, said Geof Whittaker of the Charities’ development group.

Other Noozhawk nonprofit clients seeking end-of-year, tax-deductible contributions include:

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

» Community Arts Music Association (CAMA)

» Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County

» Friendship Center

» Lobero Theatre Foundation

» Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

» Santa Barbara Symphony

» Santa Barbara Teen News Network.

