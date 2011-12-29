Page Youth Center’s Winter Basketball Season Under Way

Community is invited to catch the action, with games held after school and on weekends

The Page Youth Center announces the beginning of its winter basketball league games for girls and boys in second through eighth grade.

The league is modeled after the professional format. Boys and girls go through tryouts and are then drafted onto teams. All children all allowed to play, and no child is turned away for the lack of experience or finances.

Teams are coached by volunteers, and each game is officiated by two experienced basketball veterans. Playoffs are held at the end of the season.

The public is encouraged to attend the PYC league games, which are held after school and on the weekends at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call the PYC at 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.