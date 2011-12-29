Cottage Health System Offering Public Tours of New Santa Barbara Hospital

Cottage Health System will be providing a limited number of tours of the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8.

Tours will visit selected areas of the hospital that highlight the architecture, arts and services of the new building, 400 W. Pueblo St.

After the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Legislature mandated that all hospitals in the state be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand a 6.0-magnitude earthquake. With no local, state or federal funding provided to meet this new seismic requirement, Cottage reached out to the community for vital support of its fundraising campaigns.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is replacing all of its inpatient care facilities at an estimated cost of more than $700 million. The new hospital’s healing environment will feature natural light, increased green space and environmentally sensitive elements. Its award-winning architectural design will be both patient- and family-friendly and representative of the Spanish Colonial style for which the community is so well-known.

Tours are available in English and Spanish, and reservations are required. Those interested in a tour can call toll-free 855.CHS.WELL (855.247.9355).

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.