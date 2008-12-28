Winfrey Donates $465,000 to Unity Shoppe, Matching Telethon Pledges

Talk-show host and Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey has donated $465,000 to Unity Shoppe, matching the funds pledged during the 22nd Annual Unity Telethon earlier this month.
Unity Shoppe’s Dec. 13 fundraiser raised $465,000 but fell short of its goal. In making her own donation, Reed said Winfrey expressed her appreciation for Unity Shoppe’s role as as a central distribution facility for nonprofits serving low-income South Coast residents. The operation provides assistance to more than 260 nonprofit agencies that refer more than 16,000 low-income clients. Unity Shoppe operates year round by providing clothing, furniture, baby items, school supplies, household goods, work clothing, job training, senior services and disaster relief.
Tom Reed is Unity Shoppe’s executive director.