Commentary: Bask In a Sunset From the Bluffs

The splendid view is worth experiencing at least once.

A nice sunset is always a great way to put a cherry on top of your day.

One place to catch a beautiful sunset in Santa Barbara is from the Carpinteria Bluffs.

Take your car and park in the Carpinteria Bluffs parking lot. Stroll down the trail to the right and walk to the Seal Sanctuary. Take a seat, and just admire the view.

Beneath the cliff lies sharp rocks and crashing waves. It’s a magnificent sight for the scientist, animal enthusiast or even the walker on an evening stroll.

While standing out on the Seal Sanctuary, one’s eyes can see an oil derrick pinned to the side of the rock face, the seals barking below and the Channel Islands reflecting the sunlight.

Behind your back lies the Los Padres National Forest with the sun settling in the little cracks of the mountains.

The wonderful sunset of the bluffs must be a sight for all people, sometime in a lifetime.

Kel Mitchell is a freshman at Cate School in Carpinteria.