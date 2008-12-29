Diabetic College Student Needs Viewers for Film Contest

William Conlin, age 21 and a diabetic, is a film student at Santa Barbara City College. Since he was diagnosed at age 14, Conlin has struggled with his diabetes. Earlier this year, he began wearing an Omnipod insulin pump, and it has changed his life.

Omnipod has opened a video contest titled “How The Omnipod Has Changed My Life,” exclusively for Omnipod wearers.

The contest is judged on three merits, one being views/hits. Conlin, who has created a three-minute piece, needs a viewership of thousands to be competitive.

The prize for the contest is a MacBook Pro laptop (with filmmaking software), which he needs for his college classes at SOMA-SBCC.

Click here to view Conlin’s film on YouTube (the designated platform for the contest) and give it a five-star rating.

For more information, call 805.964.7612.

Gary and Harlene Conlin are the parents of William Conlin.