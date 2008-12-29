Letter to the Editor: New GWD Board Members Being Hypocrites

What was it that the new members of the board of directors of the Goleta Water District ran their campaign on again? Oh, yes, I remember: public disclosure.

They were always accusing the board of hiding its agenda from the public and not giving them enough time to educate themselves about each and every issue at hand. Agendas weren’t posted soon enough nor were they complete, the district Web site was not kept updated and the board, in their opinions, didn’t follow proper procedure when it came to the public being involved and informed.

I’m writing this letter to let the public know what the first action of the new board was Dec. 16. Without any discussion with fellow board members, without proper notice in the agenda and without even the process of interviews and a proper selection procedure, with one blink of an eye, Bert Bertrando, Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen threw out the district’s council, Chip Wulbrant, who has an amazing background in water law with years of experience, and voted in Fran Farina.

The only thing I know about Farina is that she has been a member of the public who has come to meetings and criticized the district many times, just like Bill, Bert and Lauren.

So, to say the very least, these new board members are hypocrites. I also would call them amazingly unprofessional. To take the words from Emma, a favorite movie of mine: “Badly done Bert, Lauren and Bill, very badly done.”

Lynette Mills

Goleta