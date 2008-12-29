Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: New GWD Board Members Being Hypocrites

By Lynette Mills | December 29, 2008 | 6:10 p.m.

What was it that the new members of the board of directors of the Goleta Water District ran their campaign on again? Oh, yes, I remember: public disclosure.

They were always accusing the board of hiding its agenda from the public and not giving them enough time to educate themselves about each and every issue at hand. Agendas weren’t posted soon enough nor were they complete, the district Web site was not kept updated and the board, in their opinions, didn’t follow proper procedure when it came to the public being involved and informed.

I’m writing this letter to let the public know what the first action of the new board was Dec. 16. Without any discussion with fellow board members, without proper notice in the agenda and without even the process of interviews and a proper selection procedure, with one blink of an eye, Bert Bertrando, Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen threw out the district’s council, Chip Wulbrant, who has an amazing background in water law with years of experience, and voted in Fran Farina.

The only thing I know about Farina is that she has been a member of the public who has come to meetings and criticized the district many times, just like Bill, Bert and Lauren.

So, to say the very least, these new board members are hypocrites. I also would call them amazingly unprofessional. To take the words from Emma, a favorite movie of mine: “Badly done Bert, Lauren and Bill, very badly done.”

Lynette Mills
Goleta

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 