Cottage Health System to Host First ‘Gathering of Remembrance’

The community interfaith service will honor those who died in 2009

By Maria Zate | December 30, 2009 | 2:19 p.m.

Cottage Health System will hold its first “Gathering of Remembrance” at 5 p.m. Jan. 10.

The special interfaith memorial service will remember those who died at a Cottage Health System hospital in 2009.

The Spiritual Care Department and Palliative Care Team have collaborated to make the event a meaningful and healing resource for families who have lost a loved one. The service is open to any member of the community who has experienced a loss within the past year.

The ceremony will include a brief presentation by registered nurse Debra Rodgers titled “A Nurse’s Reflection on How Deeply We Matter to Each Other.”

The service will be held in the Burtness Auditorium on the first floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, at the corner of Pueblo and Bath streets. Enter the hospital from the Castillo Street intersection at Pueblo Street.

For more information, call 805.569.8373 or 805.569.8393.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

 
