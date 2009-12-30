Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:44 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Getting Full Value for Your Time

Success requires more than simply being organized and focused

By Craig Greene | December 30, 2009 | 10:49 p.m.

Most time-management gurus teach the art of getting organized and focused to become more productive. But even if you’re the most organized, get-it-done-now salesperson on the planet, there’s still a limit to the number of customers you can see and deals you can close.

Todd Duncan, Prospect Mortgage’s chief performance officer, offers some advice beyond getting organized and focused; namely, on increasing the value of your time.

Achieving better value for your time begins by categorizing your customers into the following four groups: high-maintenance/low-profit, high-maintenance/high-profit, low-maintenance/low-profit and low-maintenance/high-profit.

Your goal is to primarily work with the latter two categories. Low-maintenance/low-profit customers are definitely worth nurturing because greater profits tend to increase as the relationship grows and they’re an excellent source of referrals. Customers who are low-maintenance/high-profit should be your primary focus and where you invest the majority of your time.

Once you understand who is worth your time and begin to pursue only those customers, there are four strategies for maximizing the value of your prospecting time:

» Qualify prospects before you pursue them. Before you contact any potential prospects, first determine whether the people you contact are fit for an investment of your time.

» Never contact a prospect unexpectedly. Instead, warm up a prospect by having a common friend or colleague introduce you. Ask yourself the following question: Whom do I know who knows who I need to know?

» Cut ties with high-maintenance customers. Even if profitable, transition away from customers who are difficult to serve because of unrealistic price and service demands.

» Transition from an acquisition-based business to a retention-based business. The greatest time you can trade is not in constantly seeking new business but in deepening your current customer relationships. Fewer deep relationships are more valuable and less time-consuming than many shallow ones.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 