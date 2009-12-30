Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:50 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Chamber Offers Free Web Marketing Workshop

Tuesday's event aims to help businesses maximize their online presence

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | December 30, 2009 | 5:50 p.m.

Confused about SEO, SEM, MetaTags and more?

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a free Web marketing workshop to help businesses understand how to maximize their impact on the Web world.

The workshop will be from 9:05 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The workshop will begin immediately after the B2B Breakfast.

The 55-minute workshop will feature:

» “Best Practices of Web Marketing” by Michael Kramer of Ameravant Web Design

» “Creating Great Content & Branding Your Business” by Shukri Farhad of Media 27

» “Utilizing Social Media to Your Advantage” by Taylor Reaume of Search Engine Pros

» “Chamber Website Investment Opportunities” by Max White of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

After the session, get the first shot at securing a Web contract for 2010 at a discounted price. Get a presence on GoletaValleyChamber.com for $41 a month.

To RSVP, send an e-mail with your name and phone number to Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For more information, call White at 805.967.2500 x2.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 