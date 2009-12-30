Goleta Chamber Offers Free Web Marketing Workshop

Tuesday's event aims to help businesses maximize their online presence

Confused about SEO, SEM, MetaTags and more?

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a free Web marketing workshop to help businesses understand how to maximize their impact on the Web world.

The workshop will be from 9:05 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The workshop will begin immediately after the B2B Breakfast.

The 55-minute workshop will feature:

» “Best Practices of Web Marketing” by Michael Kramer of Ameravant Web Design

» “Creating Great Content & Branding Your Business” by Shukri Farhad of Media 27

» “Utilizing Social Media to Your Advantage” by Taylor Reaume of Search Engine Pros

» “Chamber Website Investment Opportunities” by Max White of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

After the session, get the first shot at securing a Web contract for 2010 at a discounted price. Get a presence on GoletaValleyChamber.com for $41 a month.

To RSVP, send an e-mail with your name and phone number to Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . For more information, call White at 805.967.2500 x2.