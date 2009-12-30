Goleta Chamber Offers Free Web Marketing Workshop

Confused about SEO, SEM, MetaTags and more?
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a free Web marketing workshop to help businesses understand how to maximize their impact on the Web world.
The workshop will be from 9:05 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The workshop will begin immediately after the B2B Breakfast.
The 55-minute workshop will feature:
» “Best Practices of Web Marketing” by Michael Kramer of Ameravant Web Design
» “Creating Great Content & Branding Your Business” by Shukri Farhad of Media 27
» “Utilizing Social Media to Your Advantage” by Taylor Reaume of Search Engine Pros
» “Chamber Website Investment Opportunities” by Max White of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce
After the session, get the first shot at securing a Web contract for 2010 at a discounted price. Get a presence on GoletaValleyChamber.com for $41 a month.
To RSVP, send an e-mail with your name and phone number to Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For more information, call White at 805.967.2500 x2.