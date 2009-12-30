Goleta Valley South Little League Offers Used Equipment Sale
Donations for the Jan. 16 sale will be accepted at scheduled collection events
By Brandon Edwards | December 30, 2009 | 5:33 p.m.
Looking for a new glove or bat?
Goleta Valley South Little League will host a used equipment sale in preparation for the upcoming spring baseball season.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the GVSLL Minor Field, 4540 Hollister Ave.
Have any equipment to donate to the sale? Donate used baseball equipment on the following dates:
» 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at the GVSLL Major Field
» 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the GVSLL Major Field
» 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Jan. 16 at the GVSLL Minor Field
Proceeds from the sale will benefit Goleta Valley South Little League.
— Brandon Edwards is a publicist.
