Goleta Valley South Little League Offers Used Equipment Sale

Donations for the Jan. 16 sale will be accepted at scheduled collection events

Looking for a new glove or bat?

Goleta Valley South Little League will host a used equipment sale in preparation for the upcoming spring baseball season.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the GVSLL Minor Field, 4540 Hollister Ave.

Have any equipment to donate to the sale? Donate used baseball equipment on the following dates:

» 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at the GVSLL Major Field

» 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the GVSLL Major Field

» 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Jan. 16 at the GVSLL Minor Field

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Goleta Valley South Little League.

— Brandon Edwards is a publicist.