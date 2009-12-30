Letter to the Editor: 2010 a Year for New Opportunities

As 2009 draws to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on the first decade of our new century.

While it’s natural to focus on what we can do better, let’s not lose sight of what inspires us — the spirited attitude and groundbreaking business innovations that our state is known for, as well as the vast unspoiled natural areas, the perpetual sunshine, rich agricultural lands and breathtaking ocean vistas that make up the California experience.

These are the things that drew many of us to this state and convince us every day that California is worth fighting for. We raise our families here and hope to pass on to our children an even better world with the educational excellence, job opportunities and quality health care they deserve.

Living in a state this big and diverse is full of opportunities and challenges. I have spent a lifetime preparing for the chance to help govern it.

As I have traveled around the district, I have listened to your concerns and appreciate the faith you have placed in me through my 2010 35th District Assembly race. I look forward to working alongside you to keep the California dream flourishing.

Also, at this time of year, it’s especially important to give assistance to our struggling families. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Organic Soup Kitchen and FOOD Share of Ventura County do excellent work. Please give them your support.

Best wishes to you in 2010 from my family to yours.

Susan Jordan

35th District Assembly candidate