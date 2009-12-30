Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Students Form ‘A Chorus Line’

Stage Left Productions offers three shows starting next week

By Shana Lynch Arthurs | December 30, 2009 | 2:55 p.m.

Stage Left Productions will drum up some fun in three performances of the musical A Chorus Line, at 7 p.m. Jan. 8-9 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at in Cate Hall Theater at Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane, Santa Barbara.

More than 20 local high school and college students ages 15 to 22 will put on the production after only two weeks of study, under the teaching staff of Cheri Steinkellner, Sarah Eglin, Jessica Hambright, Gabriel Rives-Corbett, Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 805.965.0880 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Please note that A Chorus Line contains strong language and mature themes, and is recommended for mature audiences.

— Shana Lynch Arthurs represents Stage Left Productions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 