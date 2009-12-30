Local Students Form ‘A Chorus Line’

Stage Left Productions will drum up some fun in three performances of the musical A Chorus Line, at 7 p.m. Jan. 8-9 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at in Cate Hall Theater at Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane, Santa Barbara.

More than 20 local high school and college students ages 15 to 22 will put on the production after only two weeks of study, under the teaching staff of Cheri Steinkellner, Sarah Eglin, Jessica Hambright, Gabriel Rives-Corbett, Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 805.965.0880 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Please note that A Chorus Line contains strong language and mature themes, and is recommended for mature audiences.

— Shana Lynch Arthurs represents Stage Left Productions.