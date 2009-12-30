Median Barrier Projects to Begin on Highways 1, 135

Intermittent lane closures are planned as work gets under way next week

A project to build concrete median barriers on Highway 1 and Highway 135 will begin next week in the following Santa Barbara County locations, weather permitting.

» Highway 1 between Constellation Road and Timber Lane will begin on Monday. There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in June.

» Hwy 135 between Clark Avenue and Lakeview Road/Skyway Drive will begin Tuesday. There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. The project is expected to be completed in May.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

“This project will improve safety for the traveling public,” Caltrans District 5 Director Rich Krumholz said.

Click here or call 805.549.3318 for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.