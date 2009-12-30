San Roque Pet Hospital Adds After-Hours Emergency Services

The facility steps up to fill a void left after last week's abrupt closure of C.A.R.E. Animal Hospital

In response to the abrupt closure of California Animal Referral and Emergency (C.A.R.E.) Hospital, San Roque Pet Hospital, 3034 State St., announced Wednesday that it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for emergency services.

Last week, the owners of C.A.R.E. Hospital, 310 E. Haley St., announced that the company behind the operation will file for bankruptcy. It was the only specialty pet hospital between Ventura and Arroyo Grande, and 60 of the clinic’s employees were laid off.

Dr. Dave Dawson, owner and medical director at San Roque Pet Hospital, said the facility’s new hours will start Thursday, but are a short-term solution until another after-hours emergency pet care clinic can open.

He said the community has “cried out for it” since C.A.R.E.’s closing left local pet owners without a place to go for after-hours and weekend care.

“I’ve personally been concerned about my clients and the lack of emergency services for their pets,” Dawson told Noozhawk.

He said he also feels for the C.A.R.E. employees who lost their jobs, and he already has hired three of its emergency doctors to work at his hospital.

With extended hours, Dawson said he expects to hire 10 to 20 new employees. The hospital is open Monday through Friday for medical purposes, and its after-hours care will be for emergency services only.

After-hours staff shifts most likely will include one doctor and two or three support staff.

The San Roque Pet Hospital also offers boarding, some retail and year-old HydroPaws — the county’s first and only animal rehabilitation and performance center.

Dawson purchased the hospital in 2002, when it was a “sleepy little practice.” He said he most likely will be working a lot more in the near future, although he said he won’t be physically involved in the new emergency services.

Dawson said he didn’t know of any plans for a new specialty hospital, but said there was some discussion going on.

