Western Buddhist Incarnate to Give Talk in Santa Barbara

Born in Switzerland in 1975 to French and American parents, Trinlay Tulku (“Incarnate”) Rinpoche (“Precious One”) was recognized as the reincarnation of an important Buddhist teacher in 1976, at age 13 months. Those recognizing him were His Holiness The 16th Gyalwa Karmapa, spiritual leader of one of the four major lineages of Tibetan Buddhism, and the Venerable Kalu Rinpoche, himself an incarnate.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, the Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara presents Trinlay, one of the world’s first Western Buddhist incarnates, to the community as he gives the talk “The Wheel of Life: A Concise Overview of the Interdependence of All Things.”

After being recognized as a “Tulku” or “incarnate,” Trinlay began the traditional Tulku training under the guidance of Kalu Rinpoche in India.

He continued his Buddhist studies in Europe while beginning a basic western education after completing his Tulku training. Trinlay went on to study, among other places, at Sorbonne University, the School of Oriental Languages, and the Karmapa International Buddhist Institute.

Trinlay works as a translator for His Holiness the 17th Karmapa Thaye Dorje, and is closely associated with Siddhartha Foundation International and its project to create a public meditation center on California’s Central Coast. He is fluent in English, French and Tibetan, is a charismatic speaker, and has taught in Buddhist centers and universities throughout the world.

Trinlay’s talk will focus on the symbolism used in The Wheel of Life, a graphic depiction of the cycle of confused existence. Understanding the rich symbolism of this depiction illuminates the path toward freeing the mind to completely overcome suffering and its causes.

The talk will be given at the Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 30 W. Mission St., No. 7. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, click here or call 805.252.6137.

— Vernon Binion is a volunteer publicity coordinator for Bodhi Path Buddhist Center of Santa Barbara.