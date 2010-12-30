Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Actress Drew Barrymore Buys Montecito Estate

The six-bedroom mansion reportedly sold for $1 million less than the original asking price

By Richard Mineards | December 30, 2010 | 8:31 p.m.

Actress Drew Barrymore has just snapped up a six-bedroom, five-bathroom Mediterranean-style mansion for about $7 million, Montecito Journal columnist Richard Mineards has reported.

Barrymore, 35, whose films have grossed more than $2.3 billion worldwide, saved more than $1 million on the original asking price for the 3.5-acre Montecito estate, whose neighbors include Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, John Cleese, Billy Baldwin, Steve Martin and Kirk Douglas.

“It’s in need of some cosmetic work, having been built 72 years ago, but it’s quite an impressive three-story pad,” said Mineards, who also reported earlier this month that director George Lucas had purchased a 150-square-foot, 1.7-acre beachfront estate on Padaro Lane for $19.5 million.

Barrymore, a Golden Globe winner, also has a four-bedroom, six-bathroom 7,756-square-foot home on a bluff with panoramic city views in the Hollywood Hills, which she purchased eight years ago for $4.35 million.

The property, just across the road from fellow actress and Grammy-nominated singer Hayden Panettiere, 21, is now valued in excess of $8 million.

— Richard Mineards is a columnist for the Montecito Journal.

